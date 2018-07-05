THQ Nordic Unveils Darksiders Community Project - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordic today unveiled the Darksiders Legion, a new community hub for everyone who loves the Darksiders franchise.

The new hub will be a "Sanctuary of creativity," where fans will share art, cosplay, tutorials, or let's plays. Nine cosplayers from all over the world will lead the legion from convention to convention, starting at Gamescom 2018 to show the creatures of heaven and hell in all their glory.

Darksiders III is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and is slated for release in 2018.

More Articles