Solo Survival Game Frost Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One in July

Publisher Digerati and developer Studio des Tenebres announced the solo survival card game, Frost, will launch on the PlayStation 4 on July 17 in North America and July 18 in Europe, on the Nintendo Switch on July 19, and on the Xbox One on July 20.

Here is an overview of the game:

On a world where a giant and lethal storm restlessly moves around the globe, people learned to survive in this cold, harsh and hostile environment. They are searching for the Refuge, a place where the Frost would never go.



Inspired by deckbuilding games like Dominion, Ascension and the like, Frost is solo survival card game that puts you in charge of a group of people looking for the Refuge. Resources, weapons, ideas, dangers and regions are represented by cards, use them wisely!





Challenging survival deckbuilding gameplay, requiring anticipation, strategy and memory

Intriguing, immersive universe

Sloppy but graceful unique artwork

Hours of gameplay with difficulty modes, endless mode, Scenarios and cards to unlock

Dozens of cards to discover

Different characters with different abilities

Accessible and paced at your own rhythm, playable by all (some illustrations might disturb the youngest)

Made with love <3

