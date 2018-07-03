Shenmue I & II Release Date Revealed - News

SEGA announced Shenmue I & II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 21.

Here is an overview of the game:

A tale of revenge.

In 1986, teenage jujitsu artist Ryo Hazuki returns to the dojo of his father, Iwao Hazuki, only to witness his murder by a Chinese man, Lan Di. Lan Di steals a mysterious artifact known as the Dragon Mirror. Ryo vows to avenge his father’s death and sets out tracing Lan Di’s path.

Key Features

The best Shenmue experience: Updated user interface Choice of modern or classic controls Japanese audio available for the first time for a global audience Fully scalable screen resolutions

An epic legend: A tale of revenge on a grand scale Solve the mystery of your father’s murder An experience never to be forgotten

The world feels alive: Talk to anyone, scour the world for clues NPCs live independent lives on their own schedule Faithful recreations of 1980s Japan and Hong Kong, China Distract yourself with arcade games, collectibles, duck racing, and more



