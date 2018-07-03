Dakar 18 Release Date Revealed - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Deep Silver and developer Bigmoon Entertainment announced Dakar 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 11.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Based on the world famous annual rally raid organized by Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) in South America, Dakar 18 is a realistic simulation of the biggest cross-country rally in the world and features a variety of official vehicles and one of the biggest open worlds ever created. Players will have to use the real road books – provided by the pilots to the development team – to find the way across each of the 14 stages across Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.

Players will compete in fierce online multiplayer races as well as playing offline to harness and grow navigation and racing skills. Dakar 18 is focused on the realism and promises stunning visuals, which faithfully represent many of the official vehicles and pilots for each of the five racing categories (Cars,Bikes, Trucks, Quads and SxS) of the Dakar Rally 2018. In addition, the game will feature a single player, online and split screen multiplayer experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles