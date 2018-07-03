Action RPG Tanzia Gets Switch Release Date - News

Developer Arcanity announced the action adventure RPG, Tanzia, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 19 in North America, Europe and Australia for $19.99. It will launch "shortly after" on Windows PC.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Become the greatest shaman to ever lob a fireball. Retrace the steps of your Akazi ancestors to prevent your island home of Tanzia from being overrun by an ancient evil. Your elders will guide you, but it is up to you to master your skills and live up to your family’s legacy. An old-style RPG made with modern tech and set in a unique world, Tanzia combines elements of favorite classic action-adventure RPGs in an open 3D world full of magic and monsters.

Fight Fantastic Foes – As you venture deeper and deeper into the world of Tanzia, you’ll face increasingly powerful creatures, from a lowly Akiri bird to the Skeleton King himself, with water spirits, giant spiders, zombies, corrupted beings and many more powerful creatures in between!

– As you venture deeper and deeper into the world of Tanzia, you’ll face increasingly powerful creatures, from a lowly Akiri bird to the Skeleton King himself, with water spirits, giant spiders, zombies, corrupted beings and many more powerful creatures in between! Discover the World of Tanzia – The island of Tanzia is completely open from the moment your adventure starts, you can get to discover and enjoy it at your own leisure, visit Turtle Beach, the Docks, the dangerous Emuri Village, the magical Lagoon, The Ruins of an ancient civilization and many more beautiful locations. Just make sure you’re geared up & ready for the challenges you’ll face along the way!

– The island of Tanzia is completely open from the moment your adventure starts, you can get to discover and enjoy it at your own leisure, visit Turtle Beach, the Docks, the dangerous Emuri Village, the magical Lagoon, The Ruins of an ancient civilization and many more beautiful locations. Just make sure you’re geared up & ready for the challenges you’ll face along the way! Learn Arcanity – Freeze your foes to make them slower, burn them to a crisp, root them in place! Learn different magic spells to deal with your enemies in creative ways, combine Arcanity with alchemy effects to become a one man army!

– Freeze your foes to make them slower, burn them to a crisp, root them in place! Learn different magic spells to deal with your enemies in creative ways, combine Arcanity with alchemy effects to become a one man army! Master Alchemy – Heal, run faster, make your Arcanity spells more powerful than you can ever imagine! Mastering alchemy will be crucial in your quest to become the Hero of the Akazi stories.

Key Features:

Unique backstory and island setting

Main questline and optional quests to unlock more spells, items, and zones

Open combat system where exploiting combinations of spells, enemy weaknesses, and environment is encouraged

MMORPG-like controls with responsive movement to allow kiting and other emergent techniques

