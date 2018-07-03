Nekopara Vol. 1 Delayed - News

Publisher CFK and developer Neko Works has delayed Nekopara Vol. 1. The game now has a summer release window for the PlayStation 4 version and a July release window for the Nintendo Switch version in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch will still launch in North America and Japan on July 4.





You can view the latest trailer here.

Thanks Gematsu.

