Thunderful Acquires Rising Star Games - News

posted 5 hours ago

Thunderful announced it has acquired Rising Star Games. Thunderful Publishing managing director Ed Valiente will be the new managing director of Rising Star Games.

Thunderful also encompasses development studios Image & Form and Zoink Games as well as Thunderful Publishing. The company was established in December 2017 by Bergsala Holding (50%), Image & Form CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson (25%) and Zoink Games CEO Klaus Lyngeled (25%).





"Once he knew what we were planning, getting Ed hooked on the idea was easy," said Thunderful CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson. "It’s the first time we recruit from outside Sweden, so it’s been a good exercise in dealing with Swedish red tape, housing and what have you. Having him on board is absolutely delightful."

"The team at Rising Star Games is very competent," added Ed Valiente. "We look forward to bringing in quality titles for us all to work with."

