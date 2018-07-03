Sieg and Aragami Barbals Are New Characters in God Eater 3 - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals new characters Sieg Pennywort and Aragami Barbals will appear in God Eater 3.





God Eater 3 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation and Windows PC. A release date has yet to be announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles