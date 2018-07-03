Bandai Namco Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - News

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has revealed its lineup of games that will be playable at Gamescom 2018, which will be help in Cologne, Germany from August 21 to 25.





Here is the complete lineup:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Providing the ﬁercest air combat experience ever, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown puts players in the cockpit of the most advanced war planes ever developed. Different weathers and flight conditions put players' skill, dexterity and ingenuity to the ultimate test.

Code Vein (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Featuring a story-driven connected dungeon experience, the third-person action RPG lets players create their own avatars and choose their partners as they venture out into a dystopian world of destruction. It's here where players will find themselves up against the Lost, a group of fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity who will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch) – Already one of the most acclaimed fighting games of the year, Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to Nintendo Switch on 28th September, 2018. Developed by Arc System Works, a celebrated developer of classic 2D fighting titles, the game delivers an explosive, action-packed experience that combines gorgeous 2D fighting visuals with advanced character models and visual effects that bring to life the classic Dragon Ball art style.

Jump Force (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Shonen Jump magazine, Bandai Namco Entertainment brings together some of the world's most famous manga and anime franchises into the ultimate cross-over experience pitting iconic characters against each other and doing battle in real locations from across the world.

My Hero: One's Justice (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Fan favorite characters from the popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series come to life in My Hero: One's Justice. Play as All Might, Izuku Midoriya or Katuski Bakugo to protect people from evil, or play as the Villains with Himiko Toga, Dabi or Stain and unleash your vision of Justice to the world!

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Naruto is back! This game lets players fight with their favorite characters in exciting all-new 3D environments. Players will be able to create and personalize their own Shinobi, choosing their face, attire and even Jutsu. Players will also be able to experience team battles, choosing their favorite fighting style and taking the battle to the online arena.

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – The next big adventure of the iconic Straw Hat Pirates puts players into Luffy's shoes. Experience a huge and immersive new world to explore, battle and help the Straw Hat crew discover the secret lying in the depths of Jail Island.

Soulcalibur VI (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Two decades after its first iteration, Soulcalibur VI returns to its roots while bringing brand-new gameplay features, new stories and new characters to the fight. Soulcalibur VI allows players to battle across its signature 16th century stages and experience the epic struggle for the two legendary swords with a complete roster of returning, iconic Soulcalibur characters, as well as newcomers!

