WarioWare Gold Gets Prologue Trailer - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has released the prologue trailer for WarioWare Gold.

View it below:

WarioWare Gold will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on August 2 in Japan, and August 3 in North America in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles