Nekopara Vol. 1 Gets Switch, PS4 Trailer - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher CFK and developer Neko Works have released the second trailer of Neko Para Vol. 1 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

Neko Para Vol. 1 is due out worldwide for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 4.

