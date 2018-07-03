New Character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT to be Announced on July 12 - News

Square Enix announced it will reveal a new character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT during a livestream on Tuesday, June 12 at 8pm JT. The new character will be female and from the newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks Gematsu.

