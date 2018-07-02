PlayStation Vue Subscription Price to Increase Later This Month - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced starting July 24 the price for all PlayStation Vue multi-channel plans - Access, Core, Elite and Ultra – will increase by $5. Current subscribers will see the price change in their billing cycle after July 31.

"At PlayStation, we are always evaluating the PS Vue service to ensure we are providing a compelling value to our customers," said the vice president of PlayStation Vue Dwayne Benefield. "Unfortunately, we must increase the price of our multi-channel plans to keep pace with rising business costs and enable us to continue offering a better way to watch the best in live sports, entertainment, and news.

"PS Vue customers will continue to enjoy the rich features that come with their monthly plan, including an industry-leading five simultaneous streams, powerful cloud-based DVR, and unique features, such as multi-view on PS4 – all at no extra cost. Customers will also continue to experience one of the most robust line-ups of channels from top networks such as Discovery, AMC, Disney/ESPN, HGTV, Food Network and Turner, as well as local broadcast stations and sports league networks. We’ll also continue to offer standalone channels without the need of a multi-channel plan, such as HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and more.

"We vow to continue providing exceptional service to our customers, with plans to add more broadcast stations and content that resonates with fans, as well as ongoing feature enhancements. PS Vue was recently listed as the top pay-TV streaming service by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, and our goal will be to maintain this positioning as we continue to enhance the service. As a reminder, if you do not wish to continue your subscription, you can cancel at any time, either on PlayStation consoles or online at psvue.com/subscription."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

