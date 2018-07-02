SoulCalibur VI Gets PS4 Pro Gameplay Videos - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

New PlayStation 4 Pro gameplay footage of SoulCalibur VI has surfaced online. The videos features Geralt vs Taki, Nightmare vs Siegfried, Ivy vs Xianghua, and Maxi vs Mitsurugi.

View them below:

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles