New 2DS XL Special Editions Announced for Japan - Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Mario Kart 7, Minecraft

Nintendo has announced three New 2DS XL special editions for Japan. They include models based on Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Mario Kart 7 and Minecraft.

New 2DS XL Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ Pack

Available: July 19, 2018

July 19, 2018 Price: 15,980 yen

New 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Pack

Available: July 19, 2018

July 19, 2018 Price: 15,980 yen

Minecraft New 2DS XL Creeper Edition

Available: August 2, 2018

August 2, 2018 Price: 16,980 yen

