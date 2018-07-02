New 2DS XL Special Editions Announced for Japan - Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Mario Kart 7, Minecraft - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 262 Views
Nintendo has announced three New 2DS XL special editions for Japan. They include models based on Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Mario Kart 7 and Minecraft.
New 2DS XL Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ Pack
- Available: July 19, 2018
- Price: 15,980 yen
New 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Pack
- Available: July 19, 2018
- Price: 15,980 yen
Minecraft New 2DS XL Creeper Edition
- Available: August 2, 2018
- Price: 16,980 yen
