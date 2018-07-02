Square Enix Reveals Anime Expo 2018 Lineup - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix has revealed its lineup of playable games at Anime Expo 2018, which will be held in Los Angeles from July 5 to 8.

Here is the complete lineup:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC

PlayStation 4, PC Available: September 4, 2018

The highly anticipated latest entry to the beloved Dragon Quest video game franchise follows the adventure of a hero who must solve the mystery of his fate with the aid of a charming cast of supporting characters. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age offers a world of adventure, exploration and instances of heroism— all brought to life by the character art of famed manga artist Akira Toriyama and the memorable music of composer Koichi Sugiyama.

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game

Genre: Trading Card Game

Trading Card Game Available: Now

The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game (“FFTCG”) is the result of a close collaboration between Hobby Japan and Square Enix. Designed by former trading card game champion Taro Kageyama, the game received high praise for its blend of strategy, luck and fast-paced gameplay making it very versatile and appealing to all kinds of audiences. The “Opus VI” series of cards will release July 13.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

Platform: PC

PC Available: Now

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition brings ultimate 4K quality to the acclaimed RPG along with add-on content and new features. Join Prince Noctis and his closest friends as they fight against the empire in an effort to reclaim their fallen kingdom. Players can now enjoy the Final Fantasy XV base game, all season pass content, all-new side quests and enemies, and more.

Kingdom Hearts III

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One

PlayStation 4, Xbox One Available: January 29, 2019

In the upcoming action RPG, Kingdom Hearts III, players can join forces with Donald Duck and Goofy for the adventure of a lifetime traveling across worlds based on beloved films like Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, and Monsters, Inc., and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Big Hero 6, Tangled, Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. Attendees will be able to experience a boss battle against the Rock Titan from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules and uncovering the Toy Box world from Toy Story alongside Woody and Buzz.

Star Ocean: Anamnesis

Platforms: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Available: July 2018

Star Ocean: Anamnesis puts players in the captain’s chair as they lead a squad of heroes across the galaxy. They will have the freedom to build endless strategic and iconic teams with returning all-star characters from the Star Ocean series, choosing between attackers, sharpshooters, defenders, invokers and healers to assemble a powerful crew. Enhanced mobile-specific controls will have users experience fast-paced real-time combat with gorgeous 3D graphics. For the first time in the series, players will also be able to tackle missions together in a brand-new co-op multiplayer mode.

