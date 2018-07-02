Riff VR Trailer Showcases Guitar and Drums Gameplay - News

Riff VR is a rhythm virtual reality game that does not require a plastic instrument accessory. Instead it uses the controllers from the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

The latest trailer from IMEX Media showcases guitar and drums gameplay.

Riff VR is available now in Steam Early Access.

