The Quiet Man Producer in Letter Describes the Concept of the Game

The Quiet Man producer Kensei Fujinaga in the first letter to fans describes the concept of the game.

Read the letter below:

"Words" are truly amazing. They possess the power even to change the world. This is undeniable. For me personally, words are as precious as they are valuable. That said, I believe we as humans are capable of connections that transcend words—for example, an infant need only to look into his mother’s eyes to know he is safe and loved. And in a world that overflows with cascades of words taken for granted, I can’t help but think it’s often difficult to realize such connections exist.

Words shape consciousness; indeed, some even say that “words are life.” But what if we were to cast aside such a life? What if somehow, we were able to understand one another through connections formed heart to heart, soul to soul, and could once again look into one another’s eyes and form a bond so pure? This concept lies at the core of The Quiet Man. Feelings that remain after words are abandoned, feelings that can be conveyed even without words—aren’t these the feelings that are truly important in this life?

Square Enix Co., Ltd.

The Quiet Man Producer Kensei Fujinaga