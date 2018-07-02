Oasis Games Invests $3 Million in Developer Iron Mountain Interactive - News

/ 107 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Publisher Oasis Games announced it has invested $3 million in developer Iron Mountain Interactive, which is led by Mike Borras and Helmut Hutterer. The team has worked on franchises including Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne and Dead Island.

Oasis Games now has a minority stake in Iron Mountain Interactive and exclusive worldwide publishing rights to the developer's next unannounced game.

"This long-term, strategic partnership with Iron Mountain Interactive is our first investment in a western company and further strengthens our publishing portfolio and stable of development talent, as this team’s long and impressive track record for developing high-quality, unique gameplay experiences for both western and Asian audiences, will resonate with our international player base," said CEO of Oasis Games Yuhui Wang. "This partnership marks yet another milestone in our ongoing strategy for growing our business in the western market, together with our partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment Asia."

CEO of Iron Mountain Interactive Mike Borras added, "Oasis Games shares our vision for bringing high-quality online multiplayer games to the world, and they have been doing so globally since 2011. I’m looking forward to working in partnership with Oasis Games to combine their Chinese and Global platforms and resources with our love for creating unique and ambitious multiplayer games that can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by millions of players around the world."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles