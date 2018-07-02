Capybara Games to Announce 2 Games in August - News

posted 55 minutes ago

Capybara Games co-founder Nathan Vella in an interview with Engadget revealed the studio will announce two new games in August.

"I believe pretty strongly in waiting for the right time," said Vella about when is the right time to announce a game. "As proven by a game [Below] that’s, like, three years late."





"The big studio focus is shipping Below, but we also have a couple other titles," Vella added. "We're super interested in getting on all kinds of platforms, like we've always been really big into doing stuff on everywhere. So, some of the new stuff is not necessarily the same platforms that we've been working on in the recent past, which is really fun for the team."

Capybara Games' Below will launch for the Xbox one and Windows PC in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

