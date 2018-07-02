Jump Force Adds Bleach Characters - Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki and Sosuke Aizen - News

Bandai Namco has announced Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Sosuke Aizen from Bleach will be playable in Jump Force.

Here is an overview of the Bleach characters:

Bleach follows the exploits of fiery teenager Ichigo Kurosaki who inherits the powers of a Shinigami (soul reaper), which sees him take on the duty of defending humans from evil spirits and travel to ghostly realms to protect them. Joining the roster of Jump Force, which sees the greatest heroes and villains from the 50-year history of Shueisha’s influential Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump manga do battle, are three iconic names from Bleach:

Ichigo Kurosaki – Once a simple high school student with the ability to see ghosts, Ichigo became one of the strongest ever Shinigami (soul reapers) after his encounter with a Hollow (a spectral being) that tried to kill him.

– Once a simple high school student with the ability to see ghosts, Ichigo became one of the strongest ever Shinigami (soul reapers) after his encounter with a Hollow (a spectral being) that tried to kill him. Rukia Kuchiki – Rukia is a soul reaper from a noble family who specializes in Kido (the magic of the soul reapers). Her ice-type blade is considered to be among the most beautiful swords of the Souls Society.

– Rukia is a soul reaper from a noble family who specializes in Kido (the magic of the soul reapers). Her ice-type blade is considered to be among the most beautiful swords of the Souls Society. Sosuke Aizen – A captain of the Gotei 13, Aizen is a mysterious man. While calm on the surface, behind this serene appearance is perhaps one of the most skilled members of the Soul Society.

Also revealed today is the new Hong Kong stage, one of Jump Force’s many real-world locations. Set at street-level, manga characters will be illuminated by neon lanterns and the dazzling lights of a rain-soaked city as they battle in the shadow of Blackbeard’s mysteriously crashed ship.

Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

