Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix Announced for Switch - News

Publisher Circle Entertainment have today announced Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix for Nintendo Switch. The game is the latest entry in the tactical RPG Mercenaries Saga series that began on 3DS before being ported to Switch as Mercenaries Saga Chornicles.

Weâ€™re thrilled to announce Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix, the latest game from Mercenaries Saga Chronicles developer @RideonT2; itâ€™s an all-new adventure coming this year to the #NintendoSwitch eShop. More details will be shared in the coming weeks and months! pic.twitter.com/LdWyLR5zCU — CIRCLE Ent. (@CIRCLE_Ent) July 2, 2018

The False Phoenix will be available later this year via the eShop - further details including pricing were not announced.

