Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix Announced for Switch

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix Announced for Switch - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 1 hour ago / 108 Views

Publisher Circle Entertainment have today announced Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix for Nintendo Switch. The game is the latest entry in the tactical RPG Mercenaries Saga series that began on 3DS before being ported to Switch as Mercenaries Saga Chornicles.

The False Phoenix will be available later this year via the eShop - further details including pricing were not announced.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.