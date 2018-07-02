Namco Museum Arcade Pac Announced for Switch - News

Bandai Namco has announced Namco Museum Arcade Pac for the Nintendo Switch. The collection includes Namco Museum and Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus. It will launch worldwide via the eShop on September 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

All the best Namco arcade games in the palm of your hand.

Save your quarters and bring the arcade home with the ultimate two-in-one game ‘pac,’ Namco Museum Arcade Pac! Enjoy the nostalgic classics in Namco Museum and the flashy maze madness of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus with friends or solo, at home or on the go, for exciting arcade fun wherever you are—exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Key Features:

Namco Museum – Enjoy Namco classics such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Splatterhouse, and Tower of Druaga, or play games such as Rolling Thunder, Skykid, or Tank Force with friends and family on the Nintendo Switch.

– Enjoy Namco classics such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Splatterhouse, and Tower of Druaga, or play games such as Rolling Thunder, Skykid, or Tank Force with friends and family on the Nintendo Switch. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus – The highly acclaimed Pac-Man Championship Edition series has finally come to the Nintendo Switch in Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus! Featuring eye-popping high-resolution 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level! Play by yourself or with your friends in the all new co-op mode, “Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus 2P”—exclusive only to the Switch! When one player gets caught by a ghost, the other player can come to the rescue. Team up with your friends and family to weave through the mazes and make it to the boss battle together!

