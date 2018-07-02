PS4 Sales Top an Estimated 80 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 791 Views

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Sony's eighth generation home console, the PlayStation 4, has surpassed 80 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates.

The PlayStation 4 reached the milestone for the week ending June 16, 2018. The console sold 231,545 units to bring its lifetime sales to 80,151,740 units. There have also been 537,263,232 games sold for the PlayStation 4 at retail as of the week ending May 19, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region the console has sold an estimated 32,127,272 units in Europe, 24,648,413 units in the US, and 6,787,536 units in Japan. Looking more closely at Europe, the it has sold an estimated 5,243,900 units in the UK, 5,618,595 units in Germany, and 4,435,023 units in France.

Looking at the software sales for the PlayStation 4: six games have sold more than 10 million units; 19 games have sold more than five million units; and 73 games have sold more than two million units.

Grand Theft Auto V is the top selling PlayStation 4 game at retail with an estimated 18.04 million units sold. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 has sold 15.04 million units and Call of Duty: WWII has sold 12.82 million units. FIFA 18 has sold 11.23 million units, followed by FIFA 17 with sales of 10.92 million units.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has sold 10.03 million units, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has sold 8.34 million units and FIFA 16 has sold 8.21 million units. Fallout 4 has sold 8.17 million and Star Wars Battlefront has sold 8.00 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles