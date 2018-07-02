Summer Games Done Quick Raises $2.1 Million for Charity - News

Summer Games Done Quick helped raise $2,122,529.20 for the international medical aid charity Doctors Without Borders. This is better than the $1.7 million raised in summer 2017.

Games Done Quick events have raised over $16 million for a variety of charities.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 will take place from January 6 to 13 in Rockville, Maryland.

