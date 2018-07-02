Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy Retakes Top Spot on UK Charts Following Switch, Xbox, PC Release - News

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy has returned to the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending June 30. This is due to the release of the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game.

The Crew 2 debuted in second place with sales less than half of Crash.





FIFA 18 takes third place as sales fell 18 percent week-on-week. Mario Tennis Aces dropped to fourth as sales decline 53 percent. God of War rounds out the top five as sales only dropped 10 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy The Crew 2 FIFA 18 Mario Tennis Aces God of War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Battlefront II Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 4 Far Cry 5

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

