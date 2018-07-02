Darius Cozmic Collection Announced for Switch - News

Taito has announced Darius Cozmic Collection for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on February 28, 2019.





Here is the list of included games:

Darius (Arcade)

Darius II (Arade)

Sagaia (Arcade)

Darius Gaiden (Arcade)

Darius Twin (Super Famicom) – special edition-only

Darius Force (Super Famicom) – special edition-only

Sagaia (Sega Master System) – special edition-only

Darius II (Mega Drive) – special edition-only

Darius Alpha (PC Engine) – special edition-only

The special edition also includes the following:

Darius Arrange CD

Darius Official Materials Book

Miniature Acrylic Marquee

