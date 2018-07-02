Secret of Mana Remake Dev Working on Action RPG for Switch, PS4 - News

/ 174 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The developer for the Secret of Mana remake, Square Enix Business Division 8, is looking to hire a project assistant to work on an action RPG for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.





The job listing did not provide any other information on the game.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles