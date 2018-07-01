Bloodborne 2 Listed on Amazon Italy - News

posted 3 hours ago

A listing for Bloodborne 2 has been posted on Amazon Italy. It has a placeholder release date of December 31, 2019.

Bloodborne is an action RPG that launched for the PlayStation 4 in March 2015.

The original game sold 768,004 units in its first week at retail, according to VGChartz estimates and has sold nearly three million units to date.

