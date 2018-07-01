Nintendo 'Considering Various Possibilities' With 3DS Successor - News

New Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Kyoto Shimbun discussed the Switch, the 3DS and the future plans for the gaming giant.

"Though it’s been around much longer, the 3DS has certain advantages over the Switch such as ease of purchase and the like," he said about the Nintendo 3DS. He added that Nintendo is "considering various possibilities" when it comes to a successor to the 3DS.

Furukawa said that the Nintendo Switch is "still selling well" and the goal is for everyone to have one. To reach that goal the company plans to focus on "new and exciting software." There are also plans to expand the console more into India and Southeast Asia.

He added that Nintendo's focus on hardware and software isn't going to change. It is also important to release new and interesting products "That isn’t likely to change in the future. If we don’t keep putting out entertaining products, home consoles will eventually become obsolete."

Furukawa discussed Nintendo's goal when it comes to releasing games on smartphones.

"In order to make smartphone games a pillar of our company’s income, reaching at least 100 billion yen is a must." It is "an important business to keep in mind for the future. [Having sales reach at least 100 billion yen] is going to be difficult, a challenge to be sure. We’ll keep producing original, creative games to realize that goal, however."

