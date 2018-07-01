Fire Pro Wrestling World Gets PS4 Overview Trailer - News

Spike Chunsoft has released a new PlayStation 4 overview trailer for Fire Pro Wrestling World.

Here is an overview of the game:

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world on the PlayStation 4 system! In Fire Pro Wrestling World, customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, to fight your way to the championship belt.

Key Features:

R eal Wrestlers, Real Moves – NJPW, Japan’s premiere pro-wrestling promotion, joins the roster! Battle alongside and against your favorites in the all-new Fighting Road scenario mode.

– NJPW, Japan’s premiere pro-wrestling promotion, joins the roster! Battle alongside and against your favorites in the all-new Fighting Road scenario mode. Mix Up the Rules – Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire, or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro-wrestling and MMA.

– Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire, or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro-wrestling and MMA. Unlimited Customization – Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves, and even more body parts, to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos, and even the referee!

– Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves, and even more body parts, to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos, and even the referee! Realistic Simulation – Give your creations personalities with a robust system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

– Give your creations personalities with a robust system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama. Play Online – Share your custom wrestlers and organize bouts with players from around the world.

Fire Pro Wrestling World will launch for PlayStation 4 on August 9 in Japan and August 28 in North America. It is out now for Windows PC via Steam.

