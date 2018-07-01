LEGO The Incredibles Trailers Introduces the Characters - News

New trailers that introduce the main characters in LEGO The Incredibles have been released.

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by both films, LEGO The Incredibles allows players to tackle crime as the super-powered Parr Family. You’ll get to explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world, including Municiberg and New Urbem, as you use your unique super abilities to bring the city’s villains to justice. You can assemble incredible LEGO builds either on your own or team up with family and friends in two-player co-op mode for twice the fun.

LEGO The Incredibles is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

