The World Ends With You: Final Remix Info Details Story, Characters, More

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has released new information on the upcoming action RPG, The World Ends With You: Final Remix, that details the story, characters and more.

■ New Elements of Final Remix

The World Ends with You: Final Remix adds new scenario, background music, and more to the 2007-released DS action RPG, which was critically acclaimed worldwide.

(1) HD Resolution Graphics

Beautiful graphics through HD resolution support. Characters, scenery, and more have been reconstructed and renewed as highly detailed visuals.

(2) Choose Your Play Style

Play The World Ends with You in TV mode, table mode, or handheld mode.

—Handheld Mode: Control the game with the same touch controls as the DS version. In battle you can enjoy intuitive controls such as “slashing Noise,” “tapping spaces,” and more.

—TV Mode and Table Mode: Control the game with a pointer using the Joy-Cons. Two-player co-op battles with one Joy-Con per player is also possible.

(3) High Quality Background Music, Sound Effects, and Voices

In addition to making all background music, sound effects, and voices high quality, new songs and arrangements by composer Takeharu Ishimoto have been added, allowing players to enjoy various sounds. Players can switch between the original and arranged versions of the background music via the in-game menu.

—In addition to switching between music, you can also change the battle difficulty in the main menu.

(4) New Scenario Added

With the appearance of new Reapers, get to the core of a story that has yet to be told. New Noise have been added to compliment the new scenario.

■ Summary

Welcome to Shibuya, a mishmash of attitudes and styles in the heart of Tokyo.

A boy named Neku wakes up in a crowded intersection with no idea how he got there. As he fumbles with a pin he found in his hand, he realizes he can hear other people’s thoughts.

Before he can make any sense of it, he receives a baffling text: “Clear this mission or face erasure.” Suddenly, a countdown appears in the pal mof his hand, and strange monsters—the Noise—attack.

In the confusion, he meets a girl named Shiki, who insists on teaming up. So begins their mad scramble as they fight off the Noise and try to survive seven days in the Reapers’ Game…

■ Characters

Neku (Neku Sakuraba)

At 15, Neku is an ardent fan of graffiti, but far less enthusiastic about forging relationships with other people. When the Reapers’ Game throws him into contact with other Players, he has two choices: open up… or get picked off.

Shiki (Shiki Misaki)

Fashionable and fabulous at 15, Shiki knows clothes. While she puts on a cheerful face to lend Neku some much-needed moral support, deep down she harbors a secret… She never parts with her homemade stuffed animal, Mr. Mew; to survive, Neku can never part with her.

Joshua (Yoshiya Kiryu)

It’s quickly evident Joshua is clever beyond his 15 years—as sly as they come. Unfortunately, his insufferably snotty attitude only serves to widen the gulf between him and Neku… but his knowledge, especially about the Game, does earn him some points.

Rhyme

Rhyme’s earnest and hard-working attitude proves a big help to Neku and Shiki early on, as well as to her partner, Beat. She has an addiction to adages and no shortage of smiles, and without her, the others would be lost.

Beat (Daisukenojo Bito)

Hot-blooded and hard-headed, Beat is the polar opposite of Neku—even if they are the same age. Still, despite his emotional outbursts, he has a big heart. He’s always ready to throw down and ollie into combat on his board, with Rhyme right there beside him.

■ Reaper Soldiers

Kariya (Koki Kariya)

If he weren’t trying to erase Neku, this brotherly sportsman might be an okay guy. He partners up with Uzuki, and somehow succeeds at coming across as unmotivated and inspirational at the same time.

Uzuki (Uzuki Yashiro)

For someone only a couple of years older than Neku, Uzuki manages to be hopelessly patronizing—even for a Reaper. Maybe she’s sensitive about her stagnant employment status?

■ Reapers’ Game

Neku and the others, who are trapped in Shibuya, are forced to participate in the Reapers’ Game. The Reapers’ Game is a game of life and death, which threatens erasure to those who do not clear one mission a day. Cooperate with your partner to survive the seven days!

—Missions are sent to the participants’ cell phones. Erasure awaits those who do not clear the mission within the time limit shown on the palm of their hands…

—The life or death game is held for a period of seven days. The content of the missions and their time limits also change each day.

■ Shibuya

The Shibuya of the 2000s has been faithfully recreated as the gameplay fields of The World Ends with You. Run around Shibuya to gather the information needed to clear your missions.

—Various people come and go at the famous multiple intersection in front of Shibuya Station. Those participating in the Reapers’ Game can read the thoughts of other people. Most of it is just chatter, but there may be hints to clearing your missions among them.

—Shibuya is lined with real-life buildings and street corners. Shibuya is divided into 29 areas, and you can purchase equipment and food items at the shops.

■ Noise

Noise are the mysterious creatures created by the Reapers that exist in countless numbers in Shibuya. Since the Reapers are not allowed to directly take down participants of the Game with their own hands, the Noise were created to attack the participants in their stead.

—A partner is required to battle the Noise. Participants will work with their partner in order to survive.

The World Ends With You: Final Remix will also launch for the Switch in North America and Europe this fall and on September 27 in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

