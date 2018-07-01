FuRyu (The Alliance Alive, The Caligula Effect) to Freeze Investments in the Gaming Sector - News

FuRyu, the Japanese publisher behind titles such as The Alliance Alive, The Caligula Effect, The Legend of Legacy and Lost Dimension will "freeze investements in the gaming sector" going forward according to their latest financial report (as reported by Japanese blog esuteru).

The company point out that current projects (including Crystar for PS4 and Work x Work for Switch, pictured above) won't be affected, but that advertising expenses will be reconsidered for them.

