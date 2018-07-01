Jurassic World: Evolution Gets 6 New Species Profiles in Update - News

Frontier Developments has released six new species profiles for the park management sim Jurassic World Evolution.

The six new dinosaurs are apart of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Dinosaur Update.

View the species profiles below:

Jurassic World: Evolution is out now digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. A physical release will launch July 3 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

