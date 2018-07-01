Barack Obama is Playable in Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn - News

The former US President Barack Obama is now playable in all retail versions of Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn with the DLC "Barack Fu: The Adventures of Dirty Barry." Owners of the digital version will have to wait before they can play the DLC.

View a gameplay trailer of Barack Fu: The Adventures of Dirty Barry below:





Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

