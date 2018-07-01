Next Up Hero Leaves Early Access, Launch Trailer Released - News

Next Up Hero has left Early Access on Windows PC via Steam and has officially launched on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Next Up Hero is a dungeon crawler featuring hand-drawn heroes that hack, slash, bongo-drum, boomerang, and jet their way through Ventures. Choose your Hero and start rolling dungeons, gearing out, and maxing your stats. Invite a friend for co-op -- you’re going to need all the help you can get.

