Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter Two Out Now, Trailer Released

by, posted 2 hours ago

Frontier Developments has released Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter Two, along with the launch trailer. Chapter Two is available for free on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

The third Elite Dangerous season continues with the release of its second chapter, featuring new ships, new Thargoid encounters and additional gameplay content. Chapter Three and Chapter Four will launch later this year. The Beyond season of game updates is FREE for all Elite Dangerous and Elite Dangerous: Horizons players.

