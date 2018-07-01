MapleStory 2 Joins the Battle Royale Craze - News

MMORPG MapleStory 2 is getting a Battle Royale mode during the closed beta of the game, which runs from July 18 through August 1. However, the battle Royale mode, Mushking Royale, will be playable from July 20 to 22.

Here are ways for you to get into the closed beta:

Monster Invasion Retweet Events: Social media events hosted on the official @PlayMaple2 Twitter channel where players will be able to win beta keys.

Tria’s Tournament: A website event is running from July 2 to July 12 with special in-game rewards for participants who vote for their favorite class and share their results. Select participants from this tournament will receive access to Closed Beta 2.

Razer Partnership: Razer, a world leader in connected devices and software for gamers, will provide fans with beta code giveaways.

MapleStory 2 will be free-to-play and playable on Windows PC.

