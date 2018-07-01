New Gundam Breaker Summer Updates to Improve the Game - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco on the official US twitter account has released the plans for the upcoming July and August updates for New Gundam Breaker.

Gundam Fans, we appreciate your enthusiasm for NEW GUNDAM BREAKER and sincerely apologize for the issues you have been experiencing. To improve the game we have developed a plan to correct and add features in response to your feedback. pic.twitter.com/pCvx8IG2Qz — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 30, 2018

New Gundam Breaker is available now for the PlayStation 4 and will launch for Windows PC later this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles