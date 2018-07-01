Shining Resonance Refrain Gets 1 Hour Gameplay Video - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

SEGA of America streamed one hour gameplay of Shining Resonance Refrain.

Shining Resonance Refrain will launch in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on July 10. It is already out for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, while the Switch version will launch on July 12 in Japan.

