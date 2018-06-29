Hollow Knight Tops 250,000 Units Sold on Switch in 2 Weeks

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 546 Views

Developer Team Cherry has revealed to IGN that Hollow Knight has sold over 250,000 units on the Nintendo Switch in two weeks.

"Hollow Knight on Switch is doing exceptionally well," said Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime to Waypoint.


Hollow Knight originally launched for Windows PC in February 2017.

KrspaceT
KrspaceT (3 hours ago)

Nintendo Indie strength isn't dead

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

That is remarkable. By the time the inevitable retail release comes out, it could have done a million sold.

routsounmanman
routsounmanman (2 hours ago)

And many more (like me) are waiting for physical. Great news.

melbye
melbye (3 hours ago)

This is one of those i want a physical version for so i hope i'm not waiting in vain

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (3 hours ago)

Holy shiiiit.... should have gotten the game on a bit sooner, probably ; )

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (1 hour ago)

Sigh... still waiting for it on the Vita.

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (2 hours ago)

Just realized that Nintendo coins are still a thing. So I got it for freeeeee! :D

Luke888
Luke888 (3 hours ago)

Happy to be one of the 250k, I've been waiting for a year for this port, and it was worth it ! I dumped 20h as of now in Hollow Knight (it might seem a low ammount, but I was extremely busy in the last few weeks, so it's really an accomplishment) and I'm loving its environments, the enemies, the powers and the untold story, I just wish I found out about increasing your "hearts" sooner than the 15h mark, but now I'm catching up !

Baddman
Baddman (2 hours ago)

lol wait u can increase them? how

  • 0
Luke888
Luke888 (2 hours ago)

just like Zelda, you can find mask pieces across the map, if you find 4, you get an extra one, I only found like 3/4 by myself, the others were either sold by merchants or obtained by story progression, still I don't have my 7th mask

