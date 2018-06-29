Hollow Knight Tops 250,000 Units Sold on Switch in 2 Weeks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 546 Views
Developer Team Cherry has revealed to IGN that Hollow Knight has sold over 250,000 units on the Nintendo Switch in two weeks.
"Hollow Knight on Switch is doing exceptionally well," said Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime to Waypoint.
Hollow Knight originally launched for Windows PC in February 2017.
Nintendo Indie strength isn't dead
That is remarkable. By the time the inevitable retail release comes out, it could have done a million sold.
And many more (like me) are waiting for physical. Great news.
This is one of those i want a physical version for so i hope i'm not waiting in vain
Holy shiiiit.... should have gotten the game on a bit sooner, probably ; )
Sigh... still waiting for it on the Vita.
Just realized that Nintendo coins are still a thing. So I got it for freeeeee! :D
Happy to be one of the 250k, I've been waiting for a year for this port, and it was worth it ! I dumped 20h as of now in Hollow Knight (it might seem a low ammount, but I was extremely busy in the last few weeks, so it's really an accomplishment) and I'm loving its environments, the enemies, the powers and the untold story, I just wish I found out about increasing your "hearts" sooner than the 15h mark, but now I'm catching up !
