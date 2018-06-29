Hollow Knight Tops 250,000 Units Sold on Switch in 2 Weeks - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Team Cherry has revealed to IGN that Hollow Knight has sold over 250,000 units on the Nintendo Switch in two weeks.

"Hollow Knight on Switch is doing exceptionally well," said Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime to Waypoint.





Hollow Knight originally launched for Windows PC in February 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

