Mario Tennis Aces to Add Diddy Kong, Birdo and Koopa Paratrooopa This Fall - News

Nintendo announced Diddy Kong, Birdo, and Koopa Paratroopa are coming this fall as playable characters in Mario Tennis Aces.

View a trailer of the upcoming characters below:

Mario Tennis Aces is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

