Fossil Hunters Out Now on Switch - News

/ 73 Views

by, posted 22 minutes ago

The co-op action-adventure game, Fossil Hunters, is available now on the Nintendo Switch.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

You are an adventuring Fossil Hunter who has traveled to a remote, mysterious dig site to discover the most incredible fossils the world has ever seen! Discover and assemble your own fossil creations and avoid cave-ins, monsters, and traps while you explore exciting underground environments. Find secrets, treasure and more as you uncover clues to the whereabouts of the fossil hunters who came before you.

Find fossil blocks by digging through dirt and connect them together to create a complete skeleton. Different fossils can be found depending on the kind of dirt and the environment you are digging in. Using rare pieces, cleaning your fossils or making huge skeletons can result in more valuable creations, but you choose how many pieces to assemble and in what order.

Complete specific fossil schematics to further the path of science and progress deeper into the earth, where you’ll encounter unique creatures and spectacular new areas as you endeavor to reach the very bottom of the caves.

Key Features:

Modular fossil system allows you to build any way you like

Play with up to 3 other friends in frantic drop-in/drop-out local co-op

Collect over 150 notes, artifacts, and sketches to fill your field journal

30 hand-crafted levels with new fossils, secrets, and power-ups to discover

Play as one of 4 unique Fossil Hunters with multiple color variations

Lush, fully orchestral soundtrack

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles