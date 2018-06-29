Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity Launches on PC on July 11 - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity will launch for Windows PC via Steam, GOG and The Humble Store on July 11 for $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Infamous vampire Remilia Scarlet has grown weary of her posh, centuries-long life spent with dutiful maid Sakuya Izayoi at her side. So bored, in fact, that when the local newspaper runs a story about a massive monster spotted nearby, she decides she wants a piece of that action! Unfortunately, she returns home from her first foray to find her mansion heavily damaged, with no clues as to who the culprit might be. But this only serves to fan the flames of the vampiric maiden’s interest in what’s going on beyond the walls of her estate, leading her on a grand, chaotic quest for answers…and for revenge.

The enchanting world of the Touhou Project comes alive in this beautiful fan-made action RPG!

Key Features:

Select Either of Two Playable Characters for Twice the Adventure – Choose to play as the titular vampire, Remilia Scarlet, or her devoted maid, Sakuya Izayoi. Each offers a different gameplay style with unique mechanics: Remilia’s attacks hit hard, while Sakuya’s are more technical.

– Choose to play as the titular vampire, Remilia Scarlet, or her devoted maid, Sakuya Izayoi. Each offers a different gameplay style with unique mechanics: Remilia’s attacks hit hard, while Sakuya’s are more technical. Use Five Buttons to Carve Out Countless Swaths of Destruction – The game’s controls are simple, fun, and endlessly customizable: you’ll learn a variety of skills as you level up, which you can assign to the game’s action buttons however you’d like.

– The game’s controls are simple, fun, and endlessly customizable: you’ll learn a variety of skills as you level up, which you can assign to the game’s action buttons however you’d like. Build Hit Combos for Greater Success in Battle – The more you’re able to hit enemies in rapid succession, the higher your attack power will be, and the more experience you’ll receive per kill. The effect will wear off over time, however, or when you’re struck by a foe – whichever comes first!

– The more you’re able to hit enemies in rapid succession, the higher your attack power will be, and the more experience you’ll receive per kill. The effect will wear off over time, however, or when you’re struck by a foe – whichever comes first! Collect New Equipment to Become a True Powerhouse – Each new piece of equipment you find has its own stats, to the point that even two items with the same name may sport notable variances. So collect all the equipment you can, and try to max out your arsenal! There may even be rare equipment out there that allows you to utilize entirely new skills…

– Each new piece of equipment you find has its own stats, to the point that even two items with the same name may sport notable variances. So collect all the equipment you can, and try to max out your arsenal! There may even be rare equipment out there that allows you to utilize entirely new skills… Get In the Zone With Arranged BGM from Acclaimed Doujin Circle Hachimitsu-Lemon – Let a total of 35 background music tracks masterfully arranged from previous Touhou titles wash over you as you experience the breakneck action!

Brand New Steam Features:

Revised Difficulty Levels From the Console Version – Tweaked and adjusted, the game should now better suit any and all difficulty preferences, from the most casual action gamer to the most hardcore shmupaholic!

– Tweaked and adjusted, the game should now better suit any and all difficulty preferences, from the most casual action gamer to the most hardcore shmupaholic! Fully-Featured Configuration Menu for PC Gamers – Includes the ability to remap and rebind keys and gamepad buttons, adjust technical specs and graphic levels, and more, allowing for a custom experience perfectly suited to your individual machine as well as your personal tastes.

– Includes the ability to remap and rebind keys and gamepad buttons, adjust technical specs and graphic levels, and more, allowing for a custom experience perfectly suited to your individual machine as well as your personal tastes. 4K Resolution Support – For a truly immersive action gaming experience!

– For a truly immersive action gaming experience! Brand New “Bullet Hell” Mode – Start the game in this mode to drastically increase the quantity and intensity of enemy projectiles. You are not prepared!

– Start the game in this mode to drastically increase the quantity and intensity of enemy projectiles. You are not prepared! New Achievements and the Full Steamworks Package – Try to 100 percent the game… if you dare!

