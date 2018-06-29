Pool Panic Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Adult Swim Games and developer Rekim have released a new gameplay trailer for Pool Panic.

Pool Panic is a simple game – just aim and shoot. The real challenge is aiming and shooting through more than 100 levels of madcap shenanigans like soccer, mini-golf, winter sports, summer sports, dive bars, night clubs, birthday cakes, ghosts, zombies, lollipop forests and almost anything else you can imagine (and even some you never would’ve imagined!).

Pool Panic is a sprawling adventure game full of weird things to do with pool balls. Become a mischievous cue ball in a giant game of pool, exploring a colorful cartoon overworld full of cities, carnivals, jungles, deserts and more. Knock around a peculiar cast of billiard balls, solve puzzles, and take down bosses with a unique variety of fun mechanics and strategies.

Play through the entire journey on your own, or challenge friends to a ridiculous pool party in local multiplayer for two to four players.

Pool Panic will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on July 19.



