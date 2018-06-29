Shenmue III PC Requirements Revealed - News

Ys Net has released Windows PC requirements of Shenmue III. However, the requirements may change before release, according to Ys Net.

Read the requirements below:

OS: Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Info: Requires Steam Client to activate.

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2019.

