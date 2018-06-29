Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Out Now on Switch - News

Bethesda Softworks has released Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on the Nintendo Switch.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s time to join the resistance, take down Nazis, and take back America. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is now available for Nintendo Switch!



As renowned hero, BJ Blazkowicz, your mission is to save America from the growing threat of Nazi forces that have spread across your homeland. The stakes may be high, but you’re up for the fight. With powerful weapons, a trusty hatchet, and unique abilities, you’re going to enjoy eliminating Nazis in all sorts of fun ways on Nintendo Switch, whether on-the-go or at home.

