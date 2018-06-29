Fantasy Life Online Trailer Released - News

/ 78 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Level-5 has released a new trailer for Fantasy Life Online.

View it below:





Fantasy Life Online will launch for iOS and Android this summer in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles