World End Syndrome Gets Overview Trailer - News

74 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Arc System Works has released the overview trailer for the adventure game, World End Syndrome.

View it below:

World End Syndrome will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 on August 30 in Japan.

